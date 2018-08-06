Traveling through Conway this month? Look out for traffic checkpoints

Conway Police will be doing public safety checkpoints in different places and different times throughout the month of August, according to a Conway Press Release.
As opposed to being pulled over for speeding, these checkpoints will stop all cars that pass through it. The purpose of these stops is to curb drunk and aggressive driving in the city. It will also allow officers to make sure drivers have valid licenses and car insurance.
The time and place of these checkpoints are unknown by the public.
