Iconic Grammy-nominated American rock band coming to Myrtle Beach

An iconic American rock band is coming to Myrtle Beach.
The Topeka-based band Kansas, known for hits like “Carry On Wayward Son” and “Dust in the Wind,” is scheduled to perform at the Carolina Opry at 6 p.m. on Aug. 12.
The band released its first album in 1974 and went on to sell more than 30 million albums, according to a news release.
Kansas has produced 15 studio albums and five live albums.
The band boasts eight gold albums, three sextuple-platinum albums and one platinum live album, according to its website, which noted that it appeared on the Billboard charts for over 200 weeks throughout the 1970s and 80s while playing arenas and stadiums in North America, Europe and Japan.
The band was also once nominated for a Grammy in 1983 (covering music from 1982) for best inspirational performance for the song “Crossfire.”
To buy tickets, call 800-843-6779, or visit www.TheCarolinaOpry.com.
Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
