DHEC lifts swim advisories, leaves one in place

The Department of Health and Environmental control on Friday lifted all but one recent temporary swimming advisory along the Grand Strand coast.
The advisories are issued if bacteria levels exceed state and federal standards, and while it’s okay to wade and fish in the affected areas, DHEC warns against going underwater or going in the water with open cuts and wounds.
The advisories were lifted for the following areas:
- 16th Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach
- 3rd Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach
- 7th Avenue South in North Myrtle Beach
- 33rd Avenue South in North Myrtle Beach
- 16th Avenue North in Surfside Beach
The advisory for 200 feet above and below 17th Avenue South in North Myrtle Beach remained in effect.
Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
