When will North Myrtle Beach hire a new police chief?

More than a year after former North Myrtle Beach Police Chief Phil Webster announced his retirement, the department is searching for a new person to lead the department.
On Aug. 1, the city posted a job listing for the position. Applications will be accepted through Sept. 5.
Pat Dowling, spokesman for North Myrtle Beach, said that as the busy tourism season dies down, they decided now is the best time to look for a candidate.
The hope is to pick a candidate by the start of 2019. Dowling said that the North Myrtle Human Resources Department will work with Public Safety to conduct the search.
“Once the cream of the crop have been identified, the public safety director may put together a committee made up of internal and external people to help assess those candidate,” he said.
Webster worked for the department for 25 years. Webster began work with the city on April 27, 1992 as a police officer. He has held the positions of corporal, sergeant, lieutenant and captain. He served as police chief for three-and-a-half years.
In the absence of a police chief, public safety director Jay Fernandez has been acting as chief.
The new chief announcement comes a week after the renovated North Myrtle Beach jail opened. Dowling said the jail opened on July 27 and has functioned well during its first week.
Comments