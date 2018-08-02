Three new swim advisories issued for North Myrtle Beach

New swimming advisories were issued Thursday for parts of North Myrtle Beach, and advisories issued Wednesday for the Myrtle Beach State Park and some areas in Surfside Beach were lifted.
The new temporary swim advisories, issued when bacteria levels rise above state and federal standards, include 200 feet above and below the following areas:
- 16th Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach
- 3rd Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach
- 7th Avenue South in North Myrtle Beach
Advisories issued for 17th Avenue South in North Myrtle Beach, 33rd Avenue South in North Myrtle Beach and 16th Avenue North in Surfside Beach remain in effect.
The advisories were lifted for the swash at Myrtle Beach State Park, 11th Avenue North and 3rd Avenue South in Surfside Beach.
According to DHEC, the advisories typically last a few days, and it’s safe to wade or fish in the affected areas. However, the agency warns against going under to avoid swallowing water, and recommends that people with cuts and open wounds avoid contact with the water entirely.
Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
