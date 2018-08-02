This local chef will be battling it out at the nation’s ‘ultimate’ seafood cook-off

A Myrtle Beach chef will go up against 11 other chefs from across the country in the nation’s “ultimate” seafood cooking competition.
Executive Chef Tony Kzaz of Vidalia’s Restaurant in the Myrtle Beach Convention Center is set to travel to New Orleans, Louisiana and compete in the 2018 Great American Seafood Cook-Off.
The competition will be held Aug. 4 and is hosted by Louisiana’s Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board.
“We’re eager to watch these great chefs from all over the country — including Chef Kzaz from South Carolina — show off their talent and best seafood dish right here in New Orleans,” Nungesser said in a news release.
According to Kzaz’s online bio, his passion for cooking began when he was 16 years old. Within two years, he became the executive chef at a seafood restaurant in Florida.
Kzaz later moved to San Francisco, California, where he worked at one of the top-rated Peruvian restaurants in the area. After four years working as a sous chef at a convention center in Oakland, California, he moved to Myrtle Beach.
In his current role at the convention center, he’s won several awards including first place in the South Carolina Seafood Challenge.
During the Great American Seafood Cook-Off, each chef will prepare a dish that highlights the use of seafood while interacting with a live audience, the release says. A panel of judges will score the dishes based on presentation, creativity, composition, craftmanship and flavor.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
