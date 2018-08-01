Injuries reported in crash at intersection in Little River area

Crews responded to a crash with reported injuries in the Little River area Wednesday morning.
According to information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision happened at the intersection of S.C. 9 and S.C. 57 about 10:15 a.m.
The crash site is next to the Bell and Bell Buick GMC Trucks dealership at 2491 S.C. 9 E.
One of the drivers involved in the collision, John Beausang, of Wilmington, North Carolina, said someone struck him head-on at the intersection.
“Before I knew it, all the air bags deployed my left arm was twisted and now I’m all jacked up on adrenaline,” Beausang said.
There is traffic congestion in the area due to the wreck.
Horry County Fire Rescue and SCHP are on scene.
