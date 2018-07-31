Myrtle Beach officials inspect sewer pipe

Myrtle Beach officials inspect a sewer pipe. In May, a 40-year-old pipe burst, spilling 105,000 gallons of sewage into Withers Swash.
Broken pipe dumps waste water into Intracoastal Waterway near county boat landing

By Megan Tomasic

mtomasic@thesunnews.com

July 31, 2018 01:29 PM

Between three and 4,000 gallons of waste water were spilled in the Intracoastal Waterway near the Rosewood Boat Landing Sunday morning after a pipe burst in Socastee.

The pipe broke in Rosewood Estates around 9:30 a.m. The water flowed down Peachwood Court and into the waterway, according to a press release from the Grand Strand Water and Sewer Authority.

David Strickland, chief of field operations, said the pipe was working again by 12 p.m.

Grand Strand Water and Sewer Authority is testing the water for elevated levels of bacteria, and is working with the South Carolina Department of Environmental Control to monitor the samples.

Strickland said test results should come back by 3 p.m. today. Anyone with any questions regarding the incident can call the customer service department at 843-443-8200.

