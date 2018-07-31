Mysterious urn washes ashore and was found in Myrtle Beach sand

A beachgoer discovered an urn in the sands of Myrtle Beach on Monday, but there was no identification inside the mother-of-pearl-rimmed container linking it to its owner, according to Horry County Coroner Robert Edge.

Cpl. Thomas Vest. with Myrtle Beach police said the urn was found at 31st Avenue North and given to the coroner’s office.

The urn — with a gold and pearl-like design — washed up, Edge said, and was likely released into the ocean previously. He said it could have had an opening for air, which caused it not to sink to the bottom of the ocean. Ashes were still inside when it was found, Edge said.

“We’ll put it in our care with other people who haven’t been claimed,” he said.

The urn didn’t have an ID inside, Edge said, adding most funeral homes in the area will put ashes wrapped in plastic inside and urn along with a form of ID.

Edge said people have found urns in the county in the last few years, including one dropped off at Goodwill and one on the side of the road by a pile of trash.

The coroner’s office and a local girl scout troop has teams together to bury people who are unclaimed. Edge said if the urn is unclaimed, it’ll be buried with others.

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong