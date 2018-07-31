Remember the workout craze Tae Bo? It’s creator will lead weekend classes in the area

Grand Strand residents will have a chance to learn Tae Bo from its creator.
Fitness legend Billy Blanks will be leading two Tae Bo classes this weekend at Tidelands HealthPoint Center for Health and Fitness in Pawleys Island.
Blanks developed Tae Bo, a high-energy workout that combines elements of martial arts, dancing and boxing, in the 1970s. Both the workout and Blanks gained widespread popularity in the 1990s when he was featured in television commercials, released mass-marketed workout videos and gained famous clients. Tae Bo is taught across the world.
The classes at Tidelands HealthPoint, at 12965 Ocean Highway, will be offered at 10:30 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday for $25 per class. Tidelands HealthPoint members and non-members are invited to participate and pre-registration is required at taebo.eventbrite.com.
