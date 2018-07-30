These Grand Strand beaches are set for renourishment

Grand Strand beaches are set for renourishment after two storms — Hurricane Matthew and Hurricane Irma — tore through the area starting in 2016.
Now, Garden City, Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach have specific dates for the project.
Starting Aug. 1 through Sept. 8, sections Garden City beaches will close. The project will then move into the City of Myrtle Beach from Aug. 30 through Nov. 11. Finally, from Oct. 9 through Dec. 8, sections of beach in North Myrtle Beach will close.
“Our beaches are such an important part of our economy and this funding is critical to their prosperity,” Congressman Tom Rice said in a press release.
A specific schedule for the project can be found online.
Comments