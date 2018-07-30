SC tax free weekend is coming. Did you know wedding gowns are on the list?

The first weekend of August is for saving on school supplies, clothes and apparently bridal gowns. That’s right, this coming weekend is the annual Tax Free weekend, a time in which all state and local taxes are exempted on a long list of items.
The tax exemption weekend runs from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5 at all retailers in South Carolina. Most of the items you might expect are on the list of tax exempt items: pencils, pens, notebooks and most clothing items. But some unexpected items like skis, corsets, bridal gowns and capes are also tax exempt .
Notable items not tax exempt include cell phones, paper towels, toilet paper, various janitorial supplies and toys. The full list of exempt and nonexempt items can be found on the S.C. Department of Revenue’s website.
If you’re ordering online, the tax exemption applies to the grand total including shipping costs. The item must be purchased during the tax exempt weekend and acknowledged by the seller. The item must be for immediate shipping, but it does not have to sent during the weekend.
Items placed on layaway are not tax exempted.
If you’re unsure what items your child needs, Horry County Schools’ website includes a list of each its school’s shopping lists for the 2018-19 school year which starts Aug. 22.
Happy shopping, Horry County.
Comments