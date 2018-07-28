Weather service issues severe thunderstorm warning for Horry County

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Horry County tonight.
A severe thunderstorm was spotted near Green Sea, a little east of Mullins, moving east at 15 mph, the NWS reports. The warning is in effect until 8:45 p.m. for north central Horry County.
Wind gusts of up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail are potential hazards and minor damage to vehicles is possible while wind damage to trees and power lines are expected, the weather service reports.
The NWS advises you to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of your residence during the storm.
