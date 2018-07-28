North Myrtle Beach fire chief hospitalized after jet ski crash

North Myrtle Beach Fire Chief Garry Spain was injured in a jet ski crash Saturday, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
Spain was jet skiing in the Bucksport area of the Waccamaw River when the crash occurred, the Facebook post reads. He was “fully awake and alert” and in “good spirits” as he was transported to the hospital, the department reports.
“We appreciate the initial outpouring and support already from our neighboring agencies and want to recognize Horry County Fire Rescue and Conway Fire Rescue for their work on the incident,” the post said.
The department said it would not be providing details of Spain’s injuries at this time, honoring a request from his wife, and the NMBFR asks that the public respects his privacy during this time.
“Chief Spain is not accepting any visitors so that he gets needed rest and his wife will let us know once he is ready to have visitors stop in,” the post said. “Thanks again and please continued to keep Chief Spain and his family in your prayers.”
