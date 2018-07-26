U.S. Army Special Operations soldiers jump from Blackhawk copters in NMB

Soldiers from the United States Army Special Operations came to North Myrtle Beach Thursday afternoon where they parachuted down into the ocean from Blackhawk helicopters near 27th Avenue South. Tourists and locals gathered on the beach to watch.
This is why U.S. Army Special Ops soldiers jumped from Blackhawks over the ocean

By Megan Tomasic

July 26, 2018 04:08 PM

Two Blackhawk helicopters soared above the ocean in North Myrtle Beach Thursday afternoon. Six United States Special Operations soldiers jumped from the copters into the choppy waters below.

As the soldiers as splashed in the water, gathering their parachutes, boats came around to pick them up and bring them to shore.

0726specops-5.jpg
Soldiers from the United States Army Special Operations walk onto the beach after parachuting down into the ocean from Blackhawk helicopters near 27th Avenue South in North Myrtle Beach Thursday afternoon. Tourists and locals gathered on the beach to watch.
Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

Soldiers from Fort Bragg in North Carolina came to the beach to train in realistic scenarios, which helps to prepare them for missions outside of country.

This is the first time training has taken place on a South Carolina beach, North Myrtle Beach councilwoman Nikki Fontana said. Typically, the group trains in North Carolina and Florida.

“One of the things we’re trying to do is build a relationship with the military groups, not only active duty but reserves, and they get exposed to the benefits of coming to North Myrtle Beach and they vacation too,” councilman Bob Cavanaugh said.

The beach, near 27th Avenue South, was filled with tourists and locals who braved the rain to watch the training.

0726specops-9.jpg
Soldiers from the United States Army Special Operations parachute down into the ocean from Blackhawk helicopters near 27th Avenue South in North Myrtle Beach Thursday afternoon. Tourists and locals gathered on the beach to watch.
Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

“Everybody seems to be really happy and the beach is as crowded for a kind of misty morning, the beach is as crowded as it’s been at this time,” Cavanaugh said. “And most people have been pretty good about it and military people I talk to all seem very positive so I think it’ll work out very good.”

