This is why U.S. Army Special Ops soldiers jumped from Blackhawks over the ocean

Two Blackhawk helicopters soared above the ocean in North Myrtle Beach Thursday afternoon. Six United States Special Operations soldiers jumped from the copters into the choppy waters below.
As the soldiers as splashed in the water, gathering their parachutes, boats came around to pick them up and bring them to shore.
Soldiers from Fort Bragg in North Carolina came to the beach to train in realistic scenarios, which helps to prepare them for missions outside of country.
This is the first time training has taken place on a South Carolina beach, North Myrtle Beach councilwoman Nikki Fontana said. Typically, the group trains in North Carolina and Florida.
“One of the things we’re trying to do is build a relationship with the military groups, not only active duty but reserves, and they get exposed to the benefits of coming to North Myrtle Beach and they vacation too,” councilman Bob Cavanaugh said.
The beach, near 27th Avenue South, was filled with tourists and locals who braved the rain to watch the training.
“Everybody seems to be really happy and the beach is as crowded for a kind of misty morning, the beach is as crowded as it’s been at this time,” Cavanaugh said. “And most people have been pretty good about it and military people I talk to all seem very positive so I think it’ll work out very good.”
