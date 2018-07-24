What is the Horry hospitality fee and how is it helping build I-73?

Horry County voted to begin constructing its portion of the I-73 road project, devoting $23 million annually of the hospitality fee’s revenue to the project beginning in the 2020 fiscal year. And depending on annual increases in revenue from tourism growth in the county, the funding could increase to $25 million.
The council approved the amended resolution 10-2. The hospitality fee brings in $41.5 million in annual revenue, the remainder not going to I-73 will be used in projects to be determined by staff, with the intention of giving more to public safety funding.
The Horry County portion of I-73 is between US-76 and NC-22. The $23 million plus growth will only go to construct the portion of the road in Horry County and will not fund construction in other counties.
Staff expects the county will be making these payments for about 20 years.
At the Tuesday meeting, council member Harold Worley said that he is concerned that Horry will pay for its share, but neighboring counties will may not be able to. He argued making Horry County citizens shoulder the bill while neighboring counties wait for the state and federal government to pay for their shares would be unfair.
After negotiations from the diocese, the county council decided reduced its funding to I-73 from the originally proposed $30 million down to the approved $23 million following Worley’s protest to the original resolution.
The money secured in the vote led to council member Tyler Servant withdrawing his resolutions to put a non-binding referendum regarding a tax increase for public safety on the 2018 ballots. A new police precinct in Carolina Forest was a part of what staff recommended to use a potential tax increase for.
Even though the referendum was tabled, Dennis DiSabato, council member from the Carolina Forest area, said he the money from the hospitality fee could help build a new precinct in his district. But, he said, that is for the staff to figure out if the funds could be used for that.
The funding
After much debate, the remaining $18 million of the hospitality fee will be used to develop a plan to help fund public safety in Horry County as is allowed by state law, the money must go to tourism-related projects. Any money from future growth after getting I-73 to $25 million will be put into funding the project.
The purpose for Horry County to pay this money for the I-73 project is to in part show initiative to the Trump Administration and to the state, Council Chair Mark Lazarus said about why passing a resolution now was so important.
The South Carolina Department of Transportation estimates that it will take between $1.19 billion to $1.56 billion to complete the entire project between I-95 and SC-22. The estimated total cost for the Horry County portion is between $373 million and $507.4 million.
The rest of the money for I-73 will likely come from the state and federal government, depending on infrastructure bills and direct contributions. Worley was worried other counties would wait for this money, making Horry unfairly pay its share.
Gaining momentum
Talks for building an interstate into the Myrtle Beach area began in the 1990s but has consistently stalled as questions of who would pay for it remained in the air. Currently, the South Carolina Department of Transportation is being sued over the project’s construction.
Recently, however, the project has found increased support with Gov. Henry McMaster writing a letter of support on July 19. He said the project will create nearly 29,000 new jobs and will make entering the Myrtle Beach area safer.
Currently, travelers heading east have to wait the traffic and stoplight heavy Highway 501 or 544 to get to the ocean. While other road projects like International Drive aim to give travelers more options to get to the coast, none can alleviate traffic in the same way as an interstate.
Horry County said in staff reports for the meeting said that I-73 would provide additional hurricane evacuation routes.
Lazarus said it must be a pretty important moment if the governor is getting involved.
“It gets people in, it takes people out,” he said.
The 1.5 percent, county-wide hospitality fee on prepared food and rental projects began in 1996 as a way to help pay for infrastructure projects. It has been continued to provide more funding for projects.
Seventy-one percent of the money generated from the hospitality fee comes from the municipalities in Horry County, like Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach.
In addition, an infrastructure bill proposed by the Trump Administration could help get needed funds to the project. Powell said that money is not expected to come this year, but funding this project will send a signal to congress that Horry is putting up a large sum of money for I-73.
“I don’t know too many communities around the country that can say that,” Administrator Chris Eldridge said. “But again it’s the federal government so there are no guarantees.”
If the Federal government does not fund the project in its coming session, since this is a county resolution, it would not be difficult for the county pull hospitality funding to the project. All council would need to do is make a new motion.
