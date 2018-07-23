Weather service advises you use extra caution in ocean Tuesday. Here’s why

The National Weather Service has issued a beach hazards statement in which the rip current risk is high for Horry and Georgetown counties Tuesday.
The advisory is in effect from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The surf is forecast to reach up to 4 feet and there is expected to be a strong south to north longshore current.
Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone, the NWS reports.
“Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs,” the weather service says.
The weather service advises you to use caution when in or near the water, and to check with lifeguards before entering the ocean during these times.
