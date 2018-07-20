President, CEO of MB Regional Economic Development Corporation resigns

The president and CEO of the Myrtle Beach Regional Economic Development Corporation announced his resignation, effective July 20, according to a press release.





Josh Kay said he is resigning to pursue another position in Horry County.

“This is something new and unique that I’m very excited about, plus we get to stay here in Horry County, a place that my family and I have come to love,” Kay said. “Certainly sad to leave a great team at the EDC, but I know that they’re set up for long-term success.”

Kay would not give further details on the position because it is not a public job.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

“It has been my privilege and honor to serve as the MBREDC President and CEO for the past three years,” Kay said in the release. “I have enjoyed working with the board, partners, investors and staff, and I look forward to following the MBREDC’s future successes.”

In April, Kay announced a partnership with Santee Cooper to bring manufacturing to an 80-acre property along Adrian Highway north of Conway.

The conceptual plan shows 13 buildings ranging from 40,000 to 50,000 square feet as well as a 200,000 square-foot building. The design also shows train tracks running along the north side of the complex.

In December 2017, Kay announced the possibility of a 46-bed rehabilitation center in the former Bay Tree development off South Carolina Highway 9. The inpatient rehabilitation hospital called Southhealth could bring 134 jobs paying around $28 an hour to Little River.

But in December 2017, Greenwood Hall, a call center that was supposed to bring more than 300 jobs to the area, closed its doors just weeks after opening. The announcement left about 50 employees in Myrtle Beach out of work.

SHARE COPY LINK Greenwood Hall, a call center that was supposed to bring 300 jobs and move its headquarters to Myrtle Beach, has closed its doors, and around 50 employees are out of work.

In October 2017, Kay announced that California-based company Greenwood Hall is planning to hire more than 300 jobs in the Myrtle Beach area.

“This was a complete shock,” Kay said in December. “Honestly, we’re more concerned about the 50-plus employees who lost their jobs.”

In his absence, vice president Sandy Davis will serve as interim CEO.

“I feel like it’s pretty much still some of the same day-to-day operations that have been going on,” Davis told The Sun News. “It’s gonna be hard with just one person, and I may be fooled, but right now I feel like we’re gonna be okay for a little while.”

Davis said a search for a new CEO has not yet begun.

Megan Tomasic, 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic