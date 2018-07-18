Elevated bacteria found in parts of the North Strand

The Department of Health and Environmental Control has issued a temporary swimming advisory for parts of North Myrtle Beach.

According to DHEC, the affected areas are 200 feet above and below 3rd Avenue North, 16th Avenue North and 17th Avenue North.

The swimming advisory is issued when bacteria counts rise above normal levels, and DHEC says it’s safe to wade, fish and collect shells in the area as long as you keep your head out of the water.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The department says people with cuts and open wounds should avoid the water in the affected area.

The temporary advisories normally last a few days, according to DHEC.

Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian