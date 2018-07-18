Myrtle Beach hotel doesn’t open on time, leaves guests scrambling

When Darrell and Barbara Combs came to Myrtle Beach, they expected to stay in the brand new South Bay Inn and Suites on Ocean Boulevard. Instead, they spent the day of their arrival scrambling to find a different hotel.
“We came in Tuesday night and the hotel apparently was not ready to be opened, so it pretty much wiped out all of our plans and we had to scramble to find a place to stay while we were here,” said Darrell Combs, who is now staying at Captain’s Quarters Resort.
South Bay Inn and Suites was set to open July 16, but an electrical issue caused their elevators to stop working, according to their Facebook page.
Darrell Combs said he received a call from the hotel the morning he and his wife were set to arrive in Myrtle Beach. According to Combs, the hotel expected to be open by Wednesday, but they were still not open when The Sun News called Wednesday afternoon.
“As far as I know it’s a day-by-day situation,” Darrell Combs said. “We’ve been in communication with them, we’re trying to get our refund of our deposit and we continue to call but no one calls us back at this time.”
Comments on the South Bay Inn and Suites Facebook page show several people who were scheduled to stay at the hotel, but had to find other accommodations.
“A lot of you are asking why we didn’t tell you sooner,” a post on their Facebook page reads. “We can only go on the information we are given by the contractors and experts working to rectify these issues. We are not the experts. I personally am not an electrical engineer so we are relying on these folks to make hard decisions based on this information as we get it.”
At this time it is not clear when the hotel will open for business. The Sun News reached out for a comment from hotel officials, but they did not immediately return a phone call.
“We’ll probably never book with you again because this just doesn’t make any sense,” Darrell Combs said. “If they knew they were having that problem why wait till the morning of when you’re supposed to check in to call somebody and tell them they’re not going to be receiving guests? So, it’s unfortunate, but that’s the situation.”
