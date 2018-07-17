2 ejected in crash on 501 near Aynor

A multi-vehicle crash in Aynor caused two people to be ejected and one trapped July 17, 2018. The crash happened at 2794 Highway 501.
2 people ejected, 1 trapped in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 501

By Michaela Broyles

July 17, 2018 02:50 PM

A multi-vehicle crash in Aynor caused two people to be ejected and one trapped Tuesday afternoon, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

An HCFR tweet says the wreck happened at 2794 Highway 501 shortly before 3 p.m.

Mark Nugent with HCFR said four vehicles were involved in the wreck with two people ejected and one trapped.

0717aynorwreck01.JPG
Emergency personnel clean up after a multi-vehicle wreck in Aynor on Tuesday afternoon that resulted in several injuries.July 17, 2018.
JASON LEE jlee@thesunnews.com

Rescue crews were on scene treating the two who were ejected and worked to free the trapped person. An update from HCFR says the people ejected are in critical condition.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area as the crash shut down lanes on Highway 501.

unnamed (2).jpg
Emergency personnel clean up after a multi-vehicle wreck in Aynor on Tuesday afternoon that resulted in several injuries.July 17, 2018.
JASON LEE jlee@thesunnews.com

