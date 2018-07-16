Police looking for 'runaway' near Conway

Conway police are looking for a girl described as a “runaway” in a news release.
According to a news release, 12-year-old Chevelle Latrese Dews was last seen at 6:20 p.m. Monday near Boundary Street and Oak Street in Conway.
Police say she’s 5’1,” 110 pounds and was last seen in blue jeans, a gray shirt. She was last seen wearing her hair in long braids pulled back in a ponytail, according to the news release.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Conway police at (843) 248-1790.
Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
