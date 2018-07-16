C-130 military planes at the MB airport? New jobs, planes could soon come to the area

More jobs could be headed to the Myrtle Beach International Airport if a new company moves into the area.

Currently, airport officials are in negations with companies who work on C-130 military transport airplanes, according to Mike Shelton, Myrtle Beach chief financial officer.

The company could bring between 50 and 100 jobs, Shelton said, paying about $30,000 per year.

The hanger would be located on The Market Common side of the airport, causing the city to provide services like water and sewer.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

“We would need some sort of, some way to extend the taxiway from Shine Avenue to whatever the location of the hanger would be and they’ll need funding to put in stormwater and water and sewer infrastructure,” Shelton said.

Members of city council are discussing an ordinance that would change The Market Common master plan, directing money to the city, Horry County and Horry County schools.

Some of that money could be used to build the infrastructure for the hanger.

The Sun News has reached out to airport officials for further information on the company, but they did not immediately return a phone call.