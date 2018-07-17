Myrtle Beach Chamber names new president, CEO months after Brad Dean’s resignation

The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce named a new president and CEO Tuesday morning.

Karen Riordan will replace former president Brad Dean, who announced his resignation in early March. Dean was appointed as CEO of the new Puerto Rico Destination Marketing Organization.

She will start work in Myrtle Beach on Aug. 20.

“This is just an incredible honor for me,” Riordan said.

“I don’t want to be a visitor anymore,” she said. “I want to live here, I want to work here.”

Riordan said she currently works at the Greater Williamsburg Chamber and Tourism Alliance in Virginia. She previously owned her own small business and has worked for small and large businesses in the private sector.

“It is definitely a new day for our chamber and our community,” Carla Schuessler, chair of the board said during Tuesday’s news conference.





Since Dean’s resignation, the chamber has split his job into two positions — a government affairs job and president and CEO.

In May, Jimmy Gray was named director of government affairs.

Hired to work on the chamber’s senior leadership team, Gray works to address local, state and federal public policy issues of importance to the local business community, the release said.

Jan H. Hollar, former CEO of Horry County State Bank, acted CEO while the board of directors hired a permanent candidate.