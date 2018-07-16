Mermen reunion? Petition calls for ‘Eastbound and Down’ star’s return to Myrtle Beach

The fictional Myrtle Beach’s Mermen may get their ace pitcher Kenny Powers back this coming August, or at least that’s what the Myrtle Beach Pelicans want to happen.
The Mermen were a fake minor league team in the third season of the HBO show “Eastbound and Down,” which was filmed in Myrtle Beach. Danny McBride portrayed Kenny Powers, a washed up but confident pitcher in the minor leagues.
A petition started by the Pelicans is asking for McBride to return to the Pelican’s ballpark for the Aug. 2 annual “Mermen Night” game. The Pelicans are also offering to donate $10,000 to the charity of McBride’s choice if he comes.
“We want to help the community, the Pelicans are always about that,” Scott Kornberg with the Pelicans said.
By signing the petition, you’re entered for a chance to win free tickets to the game.
The show is among McBride’s most well known works and received high praise for its edgy, irreverent humor. Famous names like Will Ferrell and Matthew McConaughey also make in the show’s four seasons. The show concluded in 2013.
Kornberg said in many ways the show is a major part of the Pelicans’ twenty-year history. He said a little over 1,000 people have signed the petition already.
The first 1,000 fans into the stadium on Aug. 2 will receive a free Kenny Powers bucket hat.
The event is happening with or without McBride, but fans want to see him in a Mermen uniform once again. The night will also be the second-to-last Thirsty Thursday night, which features $1 beers and half-off Duplin Wine.
