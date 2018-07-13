Neighbors sue Myrtle Beach Ocean Boulevard club over noise

A local resort says an Ocean Boulevard restaurant continues to violate Myrtle Beach’s noise ordinance and is now asking a judge to order they stop the music.
This week, the homeowners association and the management company behind the Holiday Inn Pavilion filed an injunction request against RipTydz, 1210 N. Ocean Blvd., in Horry County Circuit Court.
The Holiday Inn Pavilion, 1202 N. Ocean Blvd., opened in 1996 and operated as a hotel until 2006, when it sold some units as privately owned condos, according to the filing.
In August 2017, RipTydz was built with no side walls to mute sounds and only 13 inches away from the Holiday Inn Pavilion building, according to the filing.
RipTydz is an open-air nightclub that broadcasts music until 2 a.m. The suit contends that RipTydz has 10 or more speakers on the oceanfront facade and another four that face Ocean Boulevard.
Holiday Inn Pavilion states it has repeatedly asked RipTydz to turn the music down and, recently, the club added live music concerts on its oceanfront grounds.
RipTydz violated the city’s noise ordinance and Myrtle Beach Police responded numerous times to address noise complaints, according to the filing. Despite that, the noise continues.
The pavilion says guests lodged numerous complaints about the noise. The noise prevents pavilion owners and visitors from enjoying the resort, according to the filing.
Holiday Inn Pavilion asked a judge to issue an order to prevent RipTydz from violating the city’s noise ordinance.
A manager at RipTydz, who declined to provide his name, said they had no comment. But, he added, the establishment hasn’t received a noise violation from the city.
Comments