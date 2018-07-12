Myrtle Beach-area storm could bring hail, 60 mph winds

A storm rolling into Horry County that could bring hail and high winds has prompted the National Weather Service in Wilmington to issue a severe thunderstorm warning.
More than 110 people were out of power near Conway according to Santee Cooper and Horry Electric power outage maps.
According to the weather service, the storm was over the Red Hill area at 3:40 p.m. and was moving southeast at about 20 mph. It’s expected to impact Myrtle Beach, Socastee, Conway and Surfside, among other areas.
The storm could bring 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail, which could damage vehicles and trees and bring down power lines, according to the weather service.
