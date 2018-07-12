Overdue U-Haul leads to afternoon arrest in Myrtle Beach, police say

A 56-year-old man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after police say he was caught driving a U-Haul that was reported stolen.

Myrtle Beach police say James Randall Mcalister was driving on South Kings Highway around 1 p.m. Wednesday when the license plate on the U-Haul showed up as stolen, according to a police report. Once an officer pulled up behind him, police say Mcalister turned into a nearby store parking lot.

Police say they then detained Mcalister, who told them he had extended his rental, according to the report. The rental company told police Mcalister had not extended his rental and that the U-Haul was due over a month ago on June 2, the report said.

James Randall Mcalister

Mcalister was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, according to police records.