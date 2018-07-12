Bicyclist hit by vehicle in Myrtle Beach, authorities say

Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue have responded to 40th Avenue North and Kings Highway after reports that a cyclist was hit by a vehicle on Thursday afternoon.
Lt. Jonathan Evans with MBFR said a person riding a bicycle has been taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
The crash happened along Kings Highway just after 1 p.m.
Cheryl Lee, a manager at Dollar Tree, witnessed the collision.
“It happened all so fast,” she said. “Hit the guy on the bike and the bike went that way and the kid went over the car.”
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
Comments