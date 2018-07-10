Is there any THC in that CBD oil? Myrtle Beach cops plan to find out

The Myrtle Beach Police Department is starting to test cannabidiol oil, also known as CBD oil, a product that is sold in some downtown businesses, police chief Amy Prock said.
The oil is extracted from marijuana. Manufacturers say CBD does not contain THC, the intoxicating component of marijuana.
But Myrtle Beach officials are working on testing the oil to see if it actually does not contain the strand, a process that could start this week.
"We have stores on the boulevard right now who have cases of edibles, and they are marketing to children," Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune said. "If you open one of these jars it looks and smells just like regular marijuana."
According to Prock, the Myrtle Beach Police Department will work with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to see if there are traces of THC in the oil. If officials do find traces of marijuana, they can charge people who sell it.
"You cannot sell marijuana in that way," said Frank O'Neal, commander of narcotics with SLED. "If it tests positive at all for THC it’s considered marijuana."
