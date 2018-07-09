Local

July 9, 2018 11:26 AM

Crews respond after report of airplane crash in North Myrtle Beach

By Hannah Strong and Alex Lang

hstrong@thesunnews.com

alang@thesunnews.com

North Myrtle Beach

Officials say crews are responding after reports of a plane crash at a North Myrtle Beach airport on Monday morning.

Authorities responded about 11 a.m. to Grand Strand Airport after reports of the crash. No injuries were reported, said NMB spokesperson Pat Dowling.

The aircraft is based at Grand Strand Airport, said director of air service Kirk Lovell.

grand strand airport map

The airplane was carrying a pilot and two passengers, Dowling said. The aircraft ran off the runway, possibly due to a landing gear problem, he said.

The plane, known as a biplane, is regularly used to fly tourists around the beach areas.

Tina Farley who lives near the airport said she never heard a loud crash. She didn't notice anything was going on until seeing a fire truck drive by.

