Weather service cautions of potentially dangerous ocean conditions Monday

The National Weather Service has issued at beach hazards statement for Horry and Georgetown counties on Monday.

The advisory is in effect from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Northerly winds up to 15 to 20 mph, with potential for higher gusts, will produce longshore currents.

Longshore currents can sweep ocean goers into rip currents, piers, jetties and other hazardous areas, the NWS warns.

"Often, if the longshore current is strong enough, it will sweep swimmers off their feet, making it difficult to return to shore," the statement reads.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

The weather service advises you to use caution when in or near the water, and to check with lifeguards before entering the ocean during these times.

Tropical Storm Chris strengthened from a tropical depression on Sunday morning and is expected to increase rip currents this week along the Grand Strand, according to the NWS in Wilmington.