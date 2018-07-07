Weather service advises caution for ocean goers Sunday. Here's why

The National Weather Service has issued at beach hazards statement for Horry County on Sunday.
The advisory is in effect from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. for coastal Horry County.
"Strong northerly winds 15 to 20 mph, with higher gusts, will produce strong north to south longshore currents at east-facing beaches in NC and northern SC," the statement reads.
Longshore currents can sweep ocean goers into rip currents, piers, jetties and other hazardous areas, the NWS warns.
"Often, if the longshore current is strong enough, it will sweep swimmers off their feet, making it difficult to return to shore," the statement reads.
The weather service advises you to use cautiong when in or near the water, and to check with lifeguards before entering the ocean during these times.
The third tropical storm of the year has formed off the Carolinas and could contribute to hazardous conditions.
Comments