Horry County bomb squad on scene off Highway 707 scene with 'unusual' items

Horry County Police bomb crews are on scene with after first responder found "unusual' items in an area of Highway 707, officials say.
Capt. John Harrelson said Hory County Fire and Rescue crews were responding to a medical call when they found the items in a package. He declined to identify the items.
An Explosive Ordnance Detection unit is on scene, Harrelson said.
There is no threat to people in the surrounding areas at this time, he said.
There were no threats in connection to the incident, Harrelson said.
