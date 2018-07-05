White powder prompts hazmat scare at Ocean Boulevard hotel

Myrtle Beach police called in a hazmat crew after an employee at an Ocean Boulevard hotel opened up a suspicious envelop and white powder fell out of it on Thursday.
Capt. Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said the area at Riptide Beach Club, 2806 N. Ocean Blvd., was secure and that a hazmat team was called. The incident happened about 1 p.m.
"Officers seized an envelope which contained a small amount of a powder type substance," Crosby said. "The substance was transported to the police department as evidence, and out of an abundance of caution, the Myrtle Beach Fire Department Hazmat team was called to examine the substance."
Tony Fischer, the head of maintenance at Riptide Beach Club, said when one of the employees working in the lobby opened up an envelope, white powder fell out of it. Employees then called authorities.
"It was a very scary situation," he said, adding there was nothing written on the envelope except the hotel's address.
Crosby said the hazmat team later determined the powdery substance was safe and that there was no threat to the public or officers.
