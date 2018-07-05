4-year-old dies after drowning at Aynor home

A 4-year-old died after the child reportedly drowned in a pool at an Aynor home on the Fourth of July.
Horry County Fire Rescue initially responded to the drowning at the home on Happy Lane, where EMS treated the child before going to the hospital, said Mark Nugent with HCFR. The incident happened about 8:45 p.m.
Horry County Coroner Robert Edge confirmed with The Sun News that the child had died.
Additional details surrounding the drowning have not been released.
