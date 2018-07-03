'I was so shocked': Witness describes apparent shark attack in Myrtle Beach

A woman visiting Myrtle Beach was left shocked after she heard a family's cries for help when a girl was apparently bit by a shark on Monday.
Cristy Torres, of Rockingham, North Carolina, caught part of the incident near the Myrtle Beach SkyWheel on video. She posted the video on Facebook, which has been shared thousands of times.
"I went for a day to celebrate my husband's birthday when all of a sudden we hear, 'help, help,'" Torres told The Sun News. "Everyone was looking at the family but no one was really doing anything."
That was when Torres said she saw what appeared to be a shark fin in the water as the family was running back to the beach.
"I was so shocked," she added. "The girl was shaken, but brave."
In the video, you can see bystanders and lifeguards tending to the girl's leg injury. Lt. Jonathan Evans with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue confirmed there was a "marine life incident," but could not verify if it was a shark bite because the girl's leg was already wrapped when EMS arrived.
Evans said the girl suffered a minor leg injury and was taken to the hospital. The apparent shark attack happened at 1306 N. Ocean Boulevard.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles;
Christian Boschult: 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
Comments