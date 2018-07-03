Beachfront restaurant owned by "Mr. Myrtle Beach" officially reopens

St. Clements Beach Bar and Grill has officially reopened after owner Luke Goude passed away in January.

Now, the restaurant, which is located at 202 70th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach, is owned by Robert Powell, long-time friend of Goude's.

"I thought it would be a fitting tribute to keep his memory going and his legacy," Powell said. "It also gives me a fresh start, a different path, being a business owner. The location is what makes it and I think it's one of the prettiest views in Myrtle Beach and one of the closest beach bars relative to the ocean."

Goude owned the restaurant for 30 years before he died of natural causes in his home. He was 64. Goude, who was a Georgetown native, quickly became known as "Mr. Myrtle Beach," an area staple.

A picture found in the home of Luke Goude depicting him in the 1980s is cherished by his family. Goude, a well known member of the Myrtle Beach community and owner of St. Clements Beach Bar and Grill died in his home in January. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

"He was friends with everybody," Powell said. "I mean the whole beach was affected by him from Georgetown to Calabash. He was one of those polarizing figures that everybody knew and respected and loved. So I thought it'd be a fitting tribute for him."





The restaurant officially reopened on June 29, offering the same menu, but with some updated equipment.

Powell, who has over 30 years of experience in restaurants, said he hopes to keep the bar open for most of the year, even in the off season.

"I love the opportunity to serve the people here in Myrtle Beach, the homeowners here and their guests," he said. "I'm just looking forward to the family atmosphere and a good place to eat and come and enjoy the view."