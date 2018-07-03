Person dies after falling off balcony at Myrtle Beach oceanfront resort

A female died after she fell from a balcony at an oceanfront hotel Tuesday afternoon in Myrtle Beach.

Myrtle Beach police and fire rescue personnel responded to the Westgate Resort located at 415 S. Ocean Blvd. after someone reported that a person fell from a balcony, according to Capt. Joey Crosby with MBPD.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Crosby said when officers arrived, they found a female in the resort's parking lot. She was pronounced dead on scene.

Myrtle Beach police are investigating to determine the cause of death.

The Westgate Resort in Myrtle Beach where a body was found after someone fell from a balcony on July 3. - Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

Mark Waltrip, chief operating officer for Westgate Resorts, said the company is waiting for police to finish the investigation before commenting on the incident.

"We cannot share anything at this point. It's an ongoing investigation," Waltrip said.





In late June, a 66-year-old Raleigh, North Carolina man died after he fell from the Patricia Grand Hotel in Myrtle Beach. Police suspected no foul play.

Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles; Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong