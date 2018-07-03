Police searching for missing girl who frequents Ocean Boulevard

Horry County Police Department is searching for a runaway juvenile who went missing in June.
Maria Francisco was reported as a runaway juvenile about 9:30 p.m. June 11, police said in a Facebook post.
Francisco wrote a note saying she was sleeping but that she would order pizza for "other kids" while he mother was at work, authorities said. She was not sleeping but had packed her clothes and ran away. Police said before Francisco ran away, she was caught smoking marijuana which had caused an argument with her mother.
Francisco has made contact with her mother through social media, but will not say where she is or who she is with, police said.
Authorities checked several locations, but could not find Francisco. Her cell phone has been turned off.
Officers said sources have said Francisco may be in the Conway area and that she frequents Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach.
Anyone with information is asked to call 843-248-1520 or email crimetips@horrycounty.org.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
