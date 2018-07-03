Local

July 3, 2018 6:27 AM

One person killed in Georgetown County single-vehicle crash

By Hannah Strong

One person died on scene after an early morning crash Tuesday in Georgetown County, according to S.C. Highway Patrol.

A one-car crash happened about 1:30 a.m. on Rose Hill Road, said Lance Cpl. David Jones with SCHP. A 2000 Chevrolet truck went off the roadway to the right, over corrected and then went off the roadway to the left, he said.

The truck hit a ditch and then a tree before overturning. The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle, Jones said.

The driver died on scene, Jones said.

S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating.

