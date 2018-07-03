One person killed in Georgetown County single-vehicle crash

One person died on scene after an early morning crash Tuesday in Georgetown County, according to S.C. Highway Patrol.
A one-car crash happened about 1:30 a.m. on Rose Hill Road, said Lance Cpl. David Jones with SCHP. A 2000 Chevrolet truck went off the roadway to the right, over corrected and then went off the roadway to the left, he said.
The truck hit a ditch and then a tree before overturning. The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle, Jones said.
The driver died on scene, Jones said.
S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
