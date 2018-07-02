One dead in vehicle crash on Carolina Forest Boulevard

One person died in a vehicle crash Friday afternoon, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
According to the highway patrol, the crash happened on Carolina Forest Boulevard in front of the Canterbury Apartments around 5:45 p.m.
The victim died at the hospital, according to the highway patrol.
Lance Corporal David Jones said a Chevrolet Equinox was traveling east on Carolina Forest Boulevard when it crossed the center line and hit a Jeep Cherokee.
Jones said the driver of the Equinox was taken to a hospital but died from the injuries.
He said the other driver was also taken to a hospital and that both drivers were wearing seatbelts.
