One dead in vehicle crash on Carolina Forest Boulevard

By Christian Boschult

cboschult@thesunnews.com

July 02, 2018 07:57 PM

One person died in a vehicle crash Friday afternoon, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

According to the highway patrol, the crash happened on Carolina Forest Boulevard in front of the Canterbury Apartments around 5:45 p.m.

The victim died at the hospital, according to the highway patrol.

Lance Corporal David Jones said a Chevrolet Equinox was traveling east on Carolina Forest Boulevard when it crossed the center line and hit a Jeep Cherokee.

Jones said the driver of the Equinox was taken to a hospital but died from the injuries.

He said the other driver was also taken to a hospital and that both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

