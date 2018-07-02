Coroner names victim in Pawleys Island motorcycle crash

The Georgetown County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of Saturday night's fatal motorcycle wreck in Pawleys Island as 23-year-old Christopher Riecke.

Riecke, of Pawleys Island, was pronounced dead at the Waccamaw Community Hospital. Cause of death was due to trauma sustained in the incident, the coroner's office said.

The wreck happened about 8 p.m. at the intersection of Petigru Drive and U.S. 17 Ocean Highway, according to Lance Cpl. Matt Southern with S.C. Highway Patrol.





A 2006 Hyundai was traveling on U.S. 17 and failed to yield the right of way while attempting to turn on Petigru Drive, Southern said. The motorcyclist and the Hyundai collided, causing the motorcyclist to be ejected from the motorcycle, he said. The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet and the driver of the Hyundai was wearing a seat belt, Southern said.

The motorcycle continued without a driver into the opposite lane, which hit a 2017 Subaru, authorities said. The driver of the Hyundai was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries. The driver of the Subaru and passengers were not injured and were all wearing seat belts, Southern said.

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong