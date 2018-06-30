Rite Aid's run in our area is coming to an end. Here's what's happening to the stores

You may need to get your prescriptions at a new location from now on.
All Grand Strand Rite Aid stores are either set to close or be rebranded as Walgreens as part of a large purchase by the latter.
The Murrells Inlet Rite Aid location began slashing prices in a liquidation sale as it will close on July 4, according to a sign posted outside the store. As of Wednesday, everything in the store was 50 percent off.
All other Grand Strand Rite Aid locations are becoming Walgreens locations as an automated phone message says "Hi, thank you for calling your Rite Aid, now a Walgreens Pharmacy."
Forbes reported in March that 1,651 Rite Aid stores had transformed to Walgreens Boots Alliance properties as part of the deal, and stores on the Grand Strand are either closing or undergoing a makeover. The rest of Rite Aid's stores, reported by Forbes to be more than 2,500, are being sold to grocery store giant Albertsons.
The Grand Strand had six locations listed on Rite Aid's website as of Saturday: two in Conway, two in Myrtle Beach and one each in Surfside Beach and Murrells Inlet.
