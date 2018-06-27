Swimming advisory issues for part of this Grand Strand beach

A temporary swimming advisory has been issued for parts of one Grand Strand beach.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Services issued a short term swimming advisory for the 200 feet of beach above and below Third Avenue South in Surfside Beach because of elevated bacteria levels.
"Bacteria levels above state and federal standards have been detected in this section of beach and swimming is not advised until bacteria levels return to normal," according the DHEC advisory.
DHEC says wading and fishing is safe, but that people should keep their head out of the water, and people with open wounds or cuts should also avoid contact with the water.
DHEC says the advisories normally only last a few days are lifted once testing shows bacteria levels are normal.
