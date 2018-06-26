Pedestrian found dead day after being hit on U.S. 17 Bypass

The Horry County Coroner's Office has released the name of a pedestrian who was killed on U.S. 17 Bypass on Sunday, but the body was not discovered until the next day.

Rikkel Collins, 38, of Surfside Beach, died of injuries sustained in the collision, said deputy coroner Michelle McSpadden.

The victim was struck about 2:20 a.m. Sunday, but the collision was not immediately reported, McSpadden said. The body was found by police officers on Monday morning.

S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating.

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong