Crews battle blaze at strip mall in North Myrtle Beach

Crews worked a structure fire with injuries at a North Myrtle Beach business on Tuesday morning.

The call came in just after 7:30 a.m. and firefighters responded to 414 Sea Mountain Highway and the fire was out by 8 a.m. Two people face minor injuries, said Pat Dowling, spokesman for North Myrtle Beach.

All occupants in the building were accounted for, according to a tweet from North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue. One person is being treated for smoke inhalation, the tweet said.

SHARE COPY LINK North Myrtle Beach Fire Chief Garry Spain talks about the fire on Tuesday, June 23, 2018, on the 400 block of Sea Mountain Highway.

The location is a strip mall with four stores — a vape shop, liquor store, skate and surf, and a golf cart rental. A second alarm fire was called less than 30 minutes after the initial call.

Commercial fire. All active fire knocked down. All occupants accounted for. 1 being treated for smoke inhalation. @hcfirerescue assisting on scene. Sea Mountain Hwy is closed in area of Hill St. pic.twitter.com/9YGb8gkpJJ — N. Myrtle Beach Fire (@NMBFireRescueSC) June 26, 2018

Dowling said the business has significant fire damage.

Sea Mountain Highway is closed by safety crews in the area of Hill Street.

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong