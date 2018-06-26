Crews battle blaze at strip mall in North Myrtle Beach

Crews worked a structure fire with injuries at a North Myrtle Beach business on Tuesday morning.
The call came in just after 7:30 a.m. and firefighters responded to 414 Sea Mountain Highway and the fire was out by 8 a.m. Two people face minor injuries, said Pat Dowling, spokesman for North Myrtle Beach.
All occupants in the building were accounted for, according to a tweet from North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue. One person is being treated for smoke inhalation, the tweet said.
The location is a strip mall with four stores — a vape shop, liquor store, skate and surf, and a golf cart rental. A second alarm fire was called less than 30 minutes after the initial call.
Dowling said the business has significant fire damage.
Sea Mountain Highway is closed by safety crews in the area of Hill Street.
