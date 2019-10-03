Databases

Look up salaries for Horry County Schools employees

The salaries of Horry County Schools employees making more than $50,000 a year are public record according to the State of South Carolina’s Freedom of Information Act. The Sun News acquired the database of public employee salaries through a FOIA request.

This database contains base salaries for employees as of Fiscal Year 2020 and does not include any overtime or other benefits.

Use the drop-down menus if you’re searching for a specific employee or position. To see the whole database, simply hit the search button without selecting an option from the drop-down menu.

Salaries of North Myrtle Beach, Myrtle Beach, City of Conway and Horry County are also available.

Click here to load this Caspio Cloud Database
Cloud Database by Caspio

Related stories from Myrtle Beach Sun News
  Comments  