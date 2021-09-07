Texas sheriff remembered as a ‘gentle giant’ dies of COVID after ‘long, hard battle’

Gonzales County Sheriff Robert Ynclan died of COVID-19 after a long battle with the virus. Photo from Gonzales County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook.

A Texas sheriff remembered as a “gentle giant” died from COVID-19 after a difficult fight with the virus.

Gonzales County Sheriff Robert Ynclan died over Labor Day weekend after he was diagnosed with the coronavirus in August, officials say.

At 6 feet 3 inches, he stood taller than most during more than three decades in law enforcement, serving his community through “an opposing presence with a kind demeanor,” WOAI reported. Ynclan retired as a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper after 35 years and voters elected him to become sheriff this year.

“He liked to lead from the front so anytime there was a call, he was right there with you,” Gonzales County Sheriff Chief Deputy Christopher Aviles told WOAI. “If you needed help, he was right there with you.”

Ynclan became sick with COVID-19 in August and died Sunday after a “long, hard battle,” the sheriff’s office said.

“This gentle giant, who was a great friend and partner in law enforcement, lost his battle with COVID-19,” Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar posted on Facebook. “Prayers for his family and his agency.”

Aviles, the chief deputy, told WOAI he didn’t know whether Ynclan was vaccinated against COVID-19. Ynclan and the Gonzales County Sheriff’s Office did participate in a vaccine clinic hosted with other local agencies in February.

Ynclan is survived by his wife of 31 years, three children and two grandchildren, The Gonzales Inquirer reported.

Gonzales County is east of San Antonio.

