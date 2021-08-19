How many COVID cases are at your child’s Horry County school? How to find out

Horry County Schools kicked off this week, welcoming students back to the classroom full-time during a worrying COVID-19 surge that has stressed hospitals across the county.

More than 100 active student cases have been reported across the district, and more than 50 staff members are in quarantine due to exposure, according to data kept by the district.

If you want to know where your student’s school falls in terms of coronavirus cases, Horry County Schools (HCS) publishes its COVID-19 data on a dashboard that’s publicly available online.

The dashboard breaks down coronavirus cases and quarantines into categories for each school: Active student cases, active staff cases and staff members in quarantine. The district doesn’t report how many students are in quarantine because it doesn’t affect school operations, according to HCS spokesperson Lisa Bourcier.

On the right hand side of the dashboard, stats across the district can be seen for each of those categories, plus the historic number of cases. The cases for last school year are indicated in the center of the dashboard above an interactive map where you can pinpoint your school and get specific statistics as well.

The dashboard is updated once daily around 4 p.m., but it’s possible that may increase to twice daily.

HCS won’t require masks, following a proviso from the state budget prohibiting mask mandates in school districts. The district is conducting contact tracing in order to be able to tell who needs to quarantine after exposure, and disinfecting procedures will continue, Bourcier said.