Coronavirus

How many COVID cases are at your child’s Horry County school? How to find out

Horry County Schools kicked off this week, welcoming students back to the classroom full-time during a worrying COVID-19 surge that has stressed hospitals across the county.

More than 100 active student cases have been reported across the district, and more than 50 staff members are in quarantine due to exposure, according to data kept by the district.

If you want to know where your student’s school falls in terms of coronavirus cases, Horry County Schools (HCS) publishes its COVID-19 data on a dashboard that’s publicly available online.

The dashboard breaks down coronavirus cases and quarantines into categories for each school: Active student cases, active staff cases and staff members in quarantine. The district doesn’t report how many students are in quarantine because it doesn’t affect school operations, according to HCS spokesperson Lisa Bourcier.

On the right hand side of the dashboard, stats across the district can be seen for each of those categories, plus the historic number of cases. The cases for last school year are indicated in the center of the dashboard above an interactive map where you can pinpoint your school and get specific statistics as well.

Coronavirus: Latest news

Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in South Carolina and across the nation.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The dashboard is updated once daily around 4 p.m., but it’s possible that may increase to twice daily.

HCS won’t require masks, following a proviso from the state budget prohibiting mask mandates in school districts. The district is conducting contact tracing in order to be able to tell who needs to quarantine after exposure, and disinfecting procedures will continue, Bourcier said.

Related stories from Myrtle Beach Sun News
Profile Image of Mary Norkol
Mary Norkol
Mary Norkol covers housing and homelessness for The Sun News through Report for America, an initiative which bolsters local news coverage. She joined The Sun News in June 2020 after graduating from Loyola University Chicago. She was editor-in-chief of the Loyola Phoenix, leading the paper to first place in its general excellence category from the Illinois College Press Association. Norkol won awards in podcasting, multimedia reporting, in-depth reporting and feature reporting from the ICPA. While in college, she reported breaking news for the Daily Herald and interned at the Chicago Sun-Times and CBS Chicago.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service